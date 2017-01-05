|
|
‘Who the **** Goes to Cuba?’ - Free Access
The second-to-last semester of my college career had drawn to a close. Final exams had been taken, term papers were submitted, and as my friend Emily Powers and I took our seats on the plane, it was at last time to enjoy the beginning of a hard-earned winter break. Full Story
‘Against Mother Nature’
Western Campus Vs. Sinkholes
If the Hershey Trust Company and the Med Center have their way, the gently rolling farmland just south of Route 322 between Bullfrog Valley and Middletown roads will be utterly transformed over the next decade into a bustling mini-metropolis known as the Western Campus or Western Gateway. Full Story
Rule 7
On Thursday, Dec. 29, President Obama announced sanctions against Russia for “Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities.” And within hours, CNN reported: Full Story
Get Frosted in Hummelstown
Winter Fling, Jan. 27-28
The Hummelstown Community Foundation announces that the 3rd Annual Winter Fling comes alive Friday, Jan. 27, from 7-10 p.m. with a block party atmosphere in the Square. Join your friends and neighbors for an evening of fun! There will be music, ice sculptures, food, wine tasting, and children’s activities including a bounce house and inflatable games. Full Story
Bunker Club
For the third year, members of Hershey Country Club’s 9-hole Bunker Club purchased and donated items for the Hope Lodge Christmas Wish List. Full Story
Religious Writ
Luke 19:1-10 is about a man named Zacchaeus, who climbed a sycamore tree enabling him to see Jesus. He was short in stature. Even though he was small-built he was chief among sinners. His crooked dealings made him very wealthy. Full Story
Blatt Gets 1,000; Cougars Streaking
Boys Basketball Wrap
It’s fitting that Isaac Blatt’s 1,000th point came on a late game free throw.
And not because charity stripe buckets are the Palmyra senior’s trademark.
That honor would belong to his habitual dunks or smooth coast-to-coast layups in traffic. Full Story
Edward K. Bott
Edward K. Bott, 68, of Campbelltown, passed Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at home in the loving arms of his family. He was the husband of Candy (Papich) Bott. He is survived by sons Brian Bott, husband of Ashley Bott of Palmyra, and Michael Bott, husband of Tara Bott of Georgetown, Delaware, and his grandchildren Pia Bott and Makenzie Bott. Full Story
Patricia A. Bray
Patricia Bray, 76, of Hummelstown, entered eternal life on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Dr. John Bray, who preceded her in death, and a devoted and loving sister, aunt, and friend. Full Story
|
|
Loading times may vary
Copyright 2009-2016 The Sun, All Rights Reserved
|