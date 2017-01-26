|
|
Was She Framed?
Buchan v. MHS
A young Hershey woman has become the central figure in a new lawsuit filed in December against the Milton Hershey School.
Jaiden Buchan, now 20, is suing the Milton Hershey School, the Hershey Trust Company and a group of unnamed “John Does” in federal court. Full Story
On Quiet Elm Avenue …
IRS, FBI Enters Home
It turns out Alan Thicke might be right.
The late actor and Optima Tax Relief spokesperson was often heard on radio commercials saying, “If you owe the IRS money, they can do some scary things.” Full Story
Know This
On Thursday, Jan. 17, we received word of a police incident at the intersection of Elm and Linden in Hershey. (Thanks for the tip, Tim!)
But it was odd because we weren’t hearing any of the scanner activity that usually accompanies a police incident.
So I drove there to check it out and take some photos of the scene. Full Story
Morgan Scott Weds Craig Espenshade
Morgan Scott and Craig Espenshade were married Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at the Mechanicsburg Church of the Brethren, Mechanicsburg, with the Reverend Dr. J. Gerald Greiner officiating.
A reception was held at Harmony Hall, Middletown. Full Story
Schade-Vickroy
Rich and Sherri Vickroy announce the engagement of their son, Nick Vickroy, to Kelley Schade, daughter of John and Yvonne Schade, of Massapequa, New York.
The bride-to-be is a 2011 graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson College and went on to earned her Master’s in Psychology. Full Story
Girls Basketball Wrap Falcon D Bails Out Offense
Not much has come easy for the Lower Dauphin girls’ basketball team this season. The young Falcons, without a senior on the team, have had to win most nights with defense. Their shooting has generally left a little to be desired. Full Story
"Throwback Throwdown"
More than 30 former players participated in the first women’s alumni basketball game at Palmyra, billed as the “Throwback Throwdown.” Full Story
Peggy S. Achey
Peggy Summy Achey, 67, of Elizabethtown, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, after waging a most courageous battle for over a year.
She was born on June 24, 1949, in Campbelltown, daughter to the Late John C. and Martha Krady Summy. Full Story
Thelma I. (Eberly) Bright
Thelma I. Bright, 91, of Palmyra passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.
Born on Oct. 26, 1925, in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Sallie Ann (Blouch) Eberly and was the widow of Ray H. Bright since November 2008. Full Story
|
|
Loading times may vary
Copyright 2009-2016 The Sun, All Rights Reserved
|