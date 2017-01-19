|
|
‘The Bombing Was Awful’
Editor’s Note: This is the latest in our occasional series of stories on World War II veterans from Sun Country. Watch for more. Full Story
‘This Has to Happen Now’
Downtown Hershey
RVG, the new developer of the old post office site in downtown Hershey, offered a clear choice to the members of Derry Township’s “TIF committee” at that group’s Jan. 17 meeting.
“This has to happen now or it’s not going to happen,” RVG Senior Vice President Ed Fetter told the committee. Full Story
V is for Vet
We met at the vet.
I was there with two of my German Shepherds.
And Debbie was there with her beloved Lilly.
But it was not love at first sight.
Oh, to be sure, we chatted, but only in the distracted way dog owners chat when they’re mostly trying to keep their dog’s nose out of another dog’s butt. Full Story
Gingrich Earns Eagle
From Troop 203
Peter Gingrich was presented with Scouting’s high honor Dec. 26 at First United Methodist Church of Hershey. He is the son of Shawn and Laura Gingrich of Elizabethtown. Peter is a member of Troop 203, chartered by First United Methodist Church of Hershey and his Scoutmaster is Dave Barto. Full Story
Religious Writ
Very early in the Bible, Genesis 6:5-13, God reveals His resentment concerning human beings becoming totally reprobate: “And God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the Earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil,” chapter 6:5. Actually earth dwellers became so perverse as to call for judgment to fall. Full Story
Falcons Fend Off Hershey
Boys Basketball Wrap
For three quarters, Lower Dauphin sunk shot after shot against its arch-rivals.
Then, for three minutes, Hershey turned the tables and did the same.
The result was yet another wild classic between two programs that still haven’t figured out how to play boring basketball against each other. Full Story
Spartans On Their Game
Girls Basketball Wrap
Coach Nancy Black is of the opinion that her Milton Hershey girls’ basketball team is still very much a work in progress at the midway point of the season.
When the Spartans are good, they can be very good. When not, well, they can struggle a little bit. Full Story
Jane (Lingle) Evans
Jane (Lingle) Evans, 84, of Yorba Linda, California, formerly of Hummelstown, passed away Jan. 9, 2017, at Foothill Regional Medical Center in Tustin, Calif.
Jane was a 1950 graduate of Hershey High, she was employed at Bell Telephone in Hummelstown and Harrisburg prior to her move to California. Full Story
Janet M. Garrison
Janet M. Deimler Garrison, 84, of the Frey Village Retirement Center, Middletown, and formerly of Hoernerstown, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in the home.
Born in Hoernerstown on Sept. 9, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Paul W. and Florence M. Conrad Deimler. Full Story
|
|
Loading times may vary
Copyright 2009-2016 The Sun, All Rights Reserved
|