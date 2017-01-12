|
Santa’s Coming Back
With a Spa in His Sleigh
Santa and his sleigh are coming back to downtown Hershey for Christmas 2017 after renovation work kept him from taking up his usual post in the square on the old Hershey Drug Store building in 2016.
The building, located at 11 E. Chocolate Ave., was purchased by “11 Old Pharmacy” for $1.9 million in March 2016. Full Story
Beauduy-Patton
Marisa M. Beauduy of New Cumberland and Spencer Patton of Hummelstown have announced their engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Tom and Pam Beauduy of New Cumberland. She is a 2007 graduate of Cedar Cliff High School and a 2011 graduate of Towson University, with a degree in Business Marketing. She is a Marketing Campaign Manager for ChannelAdvisor, Raleigh, N.C. Full Story
VonStein-Chandra
Dale and Paula VonStein of Hershey announce the engagement of their daughter, Diana Lynne, to Andreas Chandra. Full Story
Religious Writ
A very good book of the Bible to study as the new year begins is Proverbs. The key word to notice in Proverbs is “wisdom”. Proverbs 9:10 is a key verse to consider, it reads thus: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the Holy is understanding.” Full Story
Boy's Lacrosse Team
The Lower Dauphin boys’ lacrosse team volunteered Jan. 4 at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to package food for those in need. It’s an annual event for the team. Photo: Marco Ritchie. Full Story
Flyin’High
Boys Basketball Wrap
Not everything goes according to plan.
And sometimes, as Lower Dauphin’s upstart ballers recently found out, that’s a great thing.
Buzzer-beating hero Will Bowen and LD stunned district frontrunner Palmyra 51-50 on Jan. 10, toppling the Cougars’ impressive 10- game winning streak in the process. Full Story
Lois M. Ginder
Lois M. Ginder, 86, of Hershey, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in the Hershey Medical Center.
She was born on May 17, 1930, in Hershey, a daughter of the late Charles and Edith (Habecker) Copp. Full Story
Ryan M. Holp
Ryan M. Holp, 49 of Hershey passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in the M.S. Hershey Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Oct. 22, 1967, in Hershey to Richard and Ruth (Waybright) Holp of Hershey. He graduated from Hershey High School in the class of 1986. Full Story
