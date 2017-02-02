|
Who Will Be Judged?
Money for Parking, Streetscaping and More in Derry
Big expenditures were a big subject of some heated discussion during the Jan. 24 meeting of the Derry Township Supervisors. Full Story
‘We Have Never Billed’
$20,000 for Trump Rallies
Derry Township taxpayers paid more than $20,000 for the two Giant Center rallies held for Donald Trump in late 2016. Full Story
Ask the Editor
Q: So, Trump said … A: Please, no. Q: But what he said about …
A: I don’t really care about what he says, I care about what he does. Q: Tell me you didn’t listen to his interview the other night. Full Story
Lauren Puig Weds Gregory Doerfler
Lauren Puig of Malvern and Gregory Doerfler of Hummelstown were married Oct. 1, 2016, in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, Villanova, by the Rev. Joseph Narog, OSA.
A reception took place at Radnor Valley Country Club. Full Story
Mason-Johnson
Kate Palmer Mason of Bethesda, Md., and Aren Michael Johnson of Palmyra have announced their engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Susan Adams of Cheshire, Conn., and Kent Mason of Bethesda, Md. She is a 2008 graduate of Walt Whitman High School, and a 2012 graduate of American University with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Full Story
Religious Writ
Genesis chapter one is about God’s creation of the heaven and the earth. In Genesis 1:26 God said, “Let us make man in Our image, after Our likeness: and let them have dominion ….” Dominion is also mentioned in Genesis 1:28. Full Story
In Matinee, Baylor-Carroll Headlines
Boys Basketball Wrap
If you happen to have a neighbor who won’t leave you alone, just ask DonYae Baylor-Carroll for help.
The Milton Hershey junior has some experience when it comes to dealing with the persistent folks next door. Full Story
Schultz, Palmyra Bury Trojans
Girls Basketball Wrap
It was only fitting that Hayley Schultz saved one of her best games ever for Senior Night at Palmyra.
One of only two senior Cougars along with Jordyn Garcia, Schultz came within a point of her career high with 20 points in a 54-26 Mid-Penn Keystone Division win over visiting Hershey. Full Story
Odette A. Hopkins
Odette A. Hopkins, 83, of Hummelstown, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 12, 2017, in her home.
She was born on April 16, 1933, in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Cesar and Germaine Delean.
Odette retired from nursing after many years with the Hershey Medical Center. She was an avid antique collector; she enjoyed making her own rugs; and loved her cats. Full Story
