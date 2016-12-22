|
Sunoco Pays Up
Mariner East Pipeline
The way for Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 pipeline is clearer as deals have been reached for easements with a number of Sun Country property owners.
Sunoco paid out more than $180,000 in total to property owners in the Laurel Woods area south of Hershey. Full Story
Miracle on Route 322
No Serious Injuries In Fiery 322 Crash
Miraculously, no one was seriously injured when a vehicle struck a telephone pole and burst into flames on the 900 block of East Governor Road on Thursday morning, Dec. 15.
According to police, Felix Sugint, 49, of Palmyra, was driving a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor when he crashed into a telephone pole along the road. Full Story
A New Hope
If the pollsters are to be believed – which, I admit, is a shaky assumption – belief in religion has fallen to all-time lows. Fewer and fewer children are attending Sunday school. More and more people are getting married “outside of the church.” Full Story
Dr. Lauren Ritchey Weds Jeffrey Northup
Dr. Lauren E. Ritchey, daughter of Bonnie and Joseph Ritchey of Annville, and Jeffrey Northup, son of Diane and Frank Northup of Bound Brook, New Jersey, were married Oct. 1, 2016.
The ceremony was held at the Blossom Hill Farm in Alum Bank with the groom’s father, Frank Northup, officiating. Full Story
Religious Writ
An artist of years long past, drew a picture of a cold winter twilight – the trees were heavy laden with snow, and a dreary, dark house sat lonely and desolate in the midst of the storm. It was a sad picture. Then the artist, with a quick stroke of yellow crayon, put a light in one window. It was a determined desire of a capable artist to show both intent and skill. Full Story
The Test
Boys Basketball Wrap
Palmyra had plenty of heroes in its 62-61 win over Milton Hershey on Dec. 17, but when Alec Cleckner got his chance to be the man of the hour, he cashed in.
Cleckner drilled a putback with 5.4 seconds on the clock, putting the dramatic finishing touches on the Cougars massive comeback over the Spartans. Full Story
Surprise Cougars beat Colts in OT
Girls basketball Wrap
It’s official. The surprise team of the Mid-Penn Keystone Division at this point of the young girls’ basketball season is Palmyra under first-year coach Mary Manlove. Full Story
Barbara A. Hayes
Barbara Ann Hayes, 77, of Southbury, passed away on Dec. 15, 2016, in Southbury, Connecticut.
Barbara was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on May 10, 1939, to Frank and Anna Carey. She was raised with her two sisters, Eleanor and Susan, in Arlington, Virginia. Full Story
June L. Lingle
June L. Lingle, 87, of Messiah Village and formerly of Summerdale, passed away on Monday, Dec. 11, 2016, in the home.
Born in Hummelstown on Dec. 24, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Harold R. and Elsie M. Masimer Ludwig. Full Story
