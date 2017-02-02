News
1p1.jpg Who Will Be Judged?
Money for Parking, Streetscaping and More in Derry

   Big expenditures were a big subject of some heated discussion during the Jan. 24 meeting of the Derry Township Supervisors.  Full Story
2p1.jpg ‘We Have Never Billed’
$20,000 for Trump Rallies

   Derry Township taxpayers paid more than $20,000 for the two Giant Center rallies held for Donald Trump in late 2016.  Full Story
Opinion
Ask the Editor

   Q: So, Trump said …  A: Please, no.  Q: But what he said about …   A: I don’t really care about what he says, I care about what he does.  Q: Tell me you didn’t listen to his interview the other night.   Full Story
Living
59p1.jpg Lauren Puig Weds Gregory Doerfler

   Lauren Puig of Malvern and Gregory Doerfler of Hummelstown were married Oct. 1, 2016, in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, Villanova, by the Rev. Joseph Narog, OSA.  A reception took place at Radnor Valley Country Club.  Full Story
60p1.jpg Mason-Johnson

   Kate Palmer Mason of Bethesda, Md., and Aren Michael Johnson of Palmyra have announced their engagement. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Susan Adams of Cheshire, Conn., and Kent Mason of Bethesda, Md. She is a 2008 graduate of Walt Whitman High School, and a 2012 graduate of American University with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Full Story
Church
Religious Writ

   Genesis chapter one is about God’s creation of the heaven and the earth. In Genesis 1:26 God said, “Let us make man in Our image, after Our likeness: and let them have dominion ….” Dominion is also mentioned in Genesis 1:28. Full Story
Sports
69p1.jpg In Matinee, Baylor-Carroll Headlines

   Boys Basketball Wrap If you happen to have a neighbor who won’t leave you alone, just ask DonYae Baylor-Carroll for help. The Milton Hershey junior has some experience when it comes to dealing with the persistent folks next door. Full Story
70p1.jpg Schultz, Palmyra Bury Trojans

   Girls Basketball Wrap   It was only fitting that Hayley Schultz saved one of her best games ever for Senior Night at Palmyra.  One of only two senior Cougars along with Jordyn Garcia, Schultz came within a point of her career high with 20 points in a 54-26 Mid-Penn Keystone Division win over visiting Hershey.  Full Story
Obituaries
Odette A. Hopkins

   Odette A. Hopkins, 83, of Hummelstown, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 12, 2017, in her home.  She was born on April 16, 1933, in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Cesar and Germaine Delean.  Odette retired from nursing after many years with the Hershey Medical Center. She was an avid antique collector; she enjoyed making her own rugs; and loved her cats.  Full Story
